Preston to be among the first cities in the country to get wireless ultra-fast broadband

Preston is set to get a broadband boost.

The city is among the first in the UK to access the next generation of ultra-fast broadband, which will be delivered wirelessly and capable of reaching speeds of 6,000 Mbps by 2025.

According to a 2018 report by Ofcom, a comprehensive ultra-fast network could mean more than 3,100 jobs and a £62 million economic boost between the towns.*

The initial roll-out will see 6,000 premises in Preston connected to the network over the next four months, with plans to further increase coverage as the network expands.

The new wireless network is being constructed by Lancashire-based company Internexus, while the broadband is being delivered to consumers and businesses by internet service provider 6G Internet.

Neil Knighton, communications manager for Internexus, said: “The new Internexus wireless broadband network will result in Preston and Hyndburn having some of the fastest internet in the UK.

“As gigabit capable towns, more residents and businesses will be able to take advantage of technology and services that are at the cutting edge of what is possible.

“We are working hard to ensure the new network is rolled out over the next two years and we’re very excited to see the impact this new technology will have.”

Because the new network is delivered by wireless transmitters installed on roof-tops, telecommunication masts, monopoles and street poles, there will be very few road closures or disruptions commonly associated with digging up roads to lay fibre-optic cables. It also means that residents will be able to get ultra-fast broadband without needing a telephone line.

And as part of work to ensure everyone can enjoy the benefits of being online, 6G Internet is also donating 20 per cent of its network usage to social causes. This means less well-off residents will be able to access free basic internet, while the local authority, schools and charities can work with 6G to provide digitally excluded children with daily access to high speed unlimited home internet.

Phil Walker, director of finance at 6G Internet, said: “Over the last 15 years, billions of pounds have been invested in research and development for wireless broadband technology. NASA uses it to communicate with its Mars rover, Tesla’s cars use it to update and navigate. Now we are using it to make sure people in Preston can access the internet faster and cheaper than anywhere else in the UK.”