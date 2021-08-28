Preston talent set to hit the city in a free creative festival

The Collective Weekender festival will encourage audiences to take part in a range of craft and creative workshops across the city for free.

Taking place over four days, from September 9 and running until Sunday, September 12, the Collective Weekender is the city’s most diverse creative festival yet.

The four-day event was originally planned for May 2020 and was put back twice because of the Covidd-19 lockdown.

Local writer and Brewtime core member Shirley Bailey, organiser of the festival, said: "The artistic intention was that the festival would build on, and strengthen, the growing sense of community amongst Preston’s Creatives and introduce new audiences to Preston’s cultural scene.

“Going through the applications to take part, it was inspiring to see just how diverse the creative talent in the city is. It was a hard job choosing which events to go with, but we hope the programme shows how exciting and varied that creativity is.

“The workshops will be engaging, unusual and, most of all, fun. We want to encourage everyone to come along and see something new or try out a new creative craft – and come away with a brilliant experience of Preston’s thriving cultural and creative scene.

“So, if you fancy having a go at dancing for well-being or creating pictures with words but just haven’t had that opportunity, now is your time.

Heritage portraits will be led by artist Sally Dyer

“Some events and workshops are already fully booked but there are tickets still available for many more – so, although you can take your chances and just turn up on the day for most events, we advise you to book your places as soon as possible to guarantee you don’t miss out.

"Everyone will be welcomed and made to feel part of the festival.

“It’s going to be a lively and hectic four days for Preston creatives and audiences.”

The festival, organised by independent creatives group The Brewtime Collective, aims to introduce new audiences to a whole range of new creative practices, including animation, photography, sewing, drawing, dance and cape making.

The Larder is one of the venues set to host events

And visitors can try their hand strumming a ukulele, creating an amination, singing in a choir or creating their own poetry, as well as watch a number of live performances over the course of the four days,

Most sessions are based at The Larder on Lancaster Road, with some events being held at Disability Equality NW (DENW) on Church Street, Preston Bus Station, in front of Preston Guild Hall and at SHOP, formerly Rwanda Charity Shop, on Syke Street.

The Brewtime Collective is a self-organised network of independent creative and cultural practitioners working in Preston, with over 350 active members.

The Collective Weekender is funded by the Arts Council and Preston City Council.

Street photography workshops will also be available, hosted by Garry Cook