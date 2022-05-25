Il Gusto D'Italia at 4-8 Watery Lane, Preston was given the score after assessment on April 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Preston's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 187 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Food Standards Agency are in charge of rating eateries

The rating comes as it was revealed that the city council is considering introducing a fee for businesses which want their score re-assessed quickly after carrying out improvements.

Food places are rated from 0 to 5 by council inspectors who make unannounced visits every 12 to 18 months.

At present those who score low can apply for one free re-grading if they complete recommendations made by the assessors.