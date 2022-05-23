Chorley Masala, on Pall Mall, Chorley, was given the score after assessment on April 21.

Likewise Adlington Spice, on Market Street, Adlington, was rated one-out-of-five after being inspected on April 19.

Businesses that serve food are rated by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary," a two star means "some improvement is necessary," three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory," while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good.”

For Chorley Masala, according to FSA the management of food safety was deemed as needing “major improvement”. That covers “a system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future”.

Both the hygienic handling of food and the cleanliness and conditions of the facilities were also deemed to be needing improvement.

At Adlington Spice it was again the management of food safety where “major improvement” was necessary while the hygienic food handling needed “improvement” and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities were ruled to be “generally satisfactory”.