Charlotte, 32, took over what was Ashton Pre-school with just five weeks to turn it around for an Ofsted inspection after the previous owner sadly passed away suddenly. Owner of the redesigned preschool, St Andrew’s, Charlotte made the decision to take over the nursery after she and other parents were left stuck as to what they would do if the school was to completely close. With a degree in events management and being the owner of her own website, Charlotte felt she had the business experience to take on the preschool after hearing of its closure in February.

The school was to remain as Ashton Preschool until the end of the term in July, then Charlotte had just five weeks to create her vision for St Andrew’s before an Ofsted visit. Charlotte said: “It was completely new to me, but since becoming a parent myself what has interested me is children’s behaviour and how to deal with it. It’s now something the preschool want to focus on is how we manage children’s behaviour.”

Charlotte added: “Its amazing to see how settled the children all are, in that short space of time they feel quite comfortable and safe with us. It is such a joy to see them excited to spend their days at preschool. When I was working previously, after having three children I just thought how am I going to manage? I wasn’t looking forward to it. But now I am working all the time at the minute but it doesn’t feel like work. Because I am doing it myself, I am getting so much out of seeing the children enjoying it. It’s really nice.”

Children enjoy fruit snacks at St Andrew's Pre School in Preston has been taken over by one of the mums. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The school opened on September 5 this year, the school is taking a ‘child-centered’ approach, encouraging the children to choose what they want to play with and do. Charlotte said: “It’s working really well with our children at the minute, we’re looking at using natural resources and with some children attending five days a week it works out really good for them.” St Andrew’s enrolls 30 children currently all aged between two and four years old. Charlotte says the feedback from parents has been positive too with the new way of learning that the preschool encourages. Their approach focuses on seeing past the children’s behaviour and looking at what they are trying to communicate.

The preschool is filled with role play areas and follows a curiosity approach - child led learning which allows the children to choose activities that play into their interests, making their own choices, and in turn building confidence, critical thinking and problem solving skills. Charlotte said: “We don’t call children naughty, we try to work out why they are behaving that way and manage it like that. Maybe it takes a bit more time and understanding, and you think at first is that working because its not always instant. But showing the children how to say please and thank you rather than telling them means it’s not forced when they do it. Then the children really mean it when they do it themselves.”

Children having fun at St Andrew's Pre School in Preston has been taken over by one of the mums. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

