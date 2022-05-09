Ribble View is currently looking to hire nurses to support younger adults living with complex needs at its Church Avenue home in Preston.

And successful candidates will be offered a £5,000 bonus to join the company.

As well as the welcome bonus, successful applicants get access to a range of rewards and benefits including retail and lifestyle discounts, an Employee Assistance Programme, car salary sacrifice scheme and access to wages before payday through fastPAYE.

Ribble View care home in Preston is offering qualified nursing joining the company a £5,000 'golden hello'

The nurse role with the specialist care provider involves assessing people’s care needs, delivering person-centred nursing care for people living with complex needs and leading a small care team.

There are a range of roles available including registered nurses (RMN, RGN and RNLD) and senior nurses (unit managers).

Ribble View, which is part of the Exemplar Health Care group, supports up to 30 adults living with complex mental health needs and neuro-disabilities.

Potential recruits at Ribble View care home will get a generous £5,000 bonus if they are offered a job

Shannon O’Dea, the care home’s manager, said: “We are delighted to offer an enhanced welcome bonus for nurses at Ribble View.

“We already have a fantastic, close-knit care team and we are looking to bring people on board who share the same values and commitment to provide the very best care for our residents.

“Upon joining our team, you will receive full training as part of your induction and will be supported by a buddy during your first few weeks. There are plenty of opportunities to build your career and progress in the company if you wish. Please feel free to get in touch if you have any questions.”

The home’s high staffing levels and higher than average nurse ratio are what Exemplar Health Care believes make the roles stand out.

Ribble View has, on average, six Health Care Assistants to every Nurse, based on each ten-bed unit.

Exemplar Health Care is a leading provider of specialist nursing care for adults living with a range of complex and high acuity needs.