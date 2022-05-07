The footage was taken ahead of the final Championship match of the season at Deepdale, where North End battered the visitors 4-1.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, a total of 26 Boro fans – along with a giant inflatable pink elephant – are seen climbing out of the riot van as it pulls up outside a pub.

After watching it, amused viewers were left wondering how so many people can possibly fit inside one police van.

One twitter user said: “Felt like one of those clown car scenes so i had to count, there were 26 boro fans in the back of that van.”

Others compared it to Doctor Who’s Tardis, as more and more fans file out of the police van and onto the street.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

