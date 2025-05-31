Preston jewellers to become takeaway joint

A long-established Preston jewellery store whose owner worked in the trade for almost half a century is to reopen as a takeaway.

David Jones Goldsmiths and Jewellers, on Friargate North, became part of the city’s retail history after closing its doors in January.

Preston City Council has now given the go-ahead for the premises to be converted into a fast food outlet – in spite of the plethora of similar ventures on the same street.

David Jones jewellers, pictured here before its closure in January, will be converted into a takeaway | Google

The eatery – the precise nature of which was not specified in the application for planning permission – will open from 11am until 11pm seven days a week. It will include space for up to eight customers to eat within the shop itself – and will also feature a collection point for its main takeaway business.

A report by town hall planners outlining the reasons for their decision states: “Whilst it is noted that there is a high number of hot food takeaways in the area, the proposal would not lead to an unacceptable change to the character of the [locality].”

It adds that the conversion of what has been an empty property since the jewellers shut down “would not have any unacceptable impact on the vitality and viability of the primary shopping area”.

The jewellery business was wound up after its proprietor, Mr. Jones, decided to retire after 47 years in the trade. In a social media post at the time, he said he was “filled with gratitude for all our loyal and friendly customers who have continued to support us throughout all these years”.

The city authority noted that while a takeaway was “likely to generate evening-time noise and disturbance” to a greater degree than a general retail store, it should not be at an “undue” level.

Two objections were lodged to the plans, with concerns including the impact on nearby residents from the required extraction flue.

However, the council’s environmental health team had no concerns about the set-up, provided it was of certain specification and discharged at least one metre above the building’s ridge level to ensure “the effective dispersal of any odours”.