A hotel on the outskirts of Preston has delayed plans for a plush new entrance lobby because of the rising costs of building it.

Barton Manor Hotel and Spa was given the go-ahead to double in size more than three years ago, with the creation of 50 extra rooms. It was part of a broader blueprint to give the front of the Garstang Road venue a complete facelift.

The operator of the facility says the new accommodation will open in February next year, but it has asked Preston City Council for permission to delay the development of the proposed entrance area, as a result of what it describes in an application to town hall planners as “increased construction costs”. Barton Manor is now seeking the “phased” implementation of the works.

Barton Manor Hotel and Spa is getting a new look - but one element will not be completed just yet

The overhaul, approved in August 2021, involved the creation of four “cubes” spanning the front of the hotel – one of which was to become the main entrance, with the rest providing the extra rooms.

A glazed walkway - to connect the new entrance lobby to the other three matching square features - will still be built as part of the current work, but the hotel has requested permission to lengthen it by four metres in order to “provide[an] internal route from the rooms into the hotel".

Subject to the approval of the city council, the entrance block is now set to be constructed “at a later date”.

When Preston City Council’s planning committee first gave the green light to the suite of changes, several members praised the improved look they would bring to the frontage of the facility - formerly known as Barton Grange Hotel - which can be seen from the busy A6.

The Lancashire Post approached the venue for comment. In a statement on its website, the hotel says:

“We are delighted to announce that Barton Manor Hotel and Spa will be extending its bedroom offering, which will fully open to guests in February 2025.

“New bedrooms will offer state of the art comfort with a relaxed executive feel, whilst existing bedrooms will be enhanced for space and comfort.

“Business guests will benefit from a range of bedroom choice conducive to modern working patterns. Leisure guests will find seamless access to the restaurant and spa experiences and wedding and party guests will enjoy the ambience and flow of the gardens, and celebration space.”