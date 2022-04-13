The Gym Group, the nationwide operator of 204 24/7 no contract gyms, said it was delighted to be able to open a gym near the town.

The new gym is located in the Olympian Way Retail Park and the company said it aims to offer affordable, flexible fitness with a wide range of top-quality exercise equipment to Leyland’s community available at any time of the day.

The Gym Group has invested more than £1m in the fit-out of the 10,365 sq ft former Argos site, next to The Range and Morrisons, off Golden Hill Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new gym from the Gym Group in Leyland

Argos announced the closure of the store in November 2020 as the company decided to take more Argos businesses into sister company Sainsbury’s stores.

The firm said members can benefit from an introductory offer of £12.99 for one month and access to welcoming, inclusive personal trainers.

The new Leyland site further enhances The Gym Group’s premium multi-site membership package, LIVE IT, giving members the opportunity to use other sites nearby in Preston, Bolton and Blackpool as well as across the rest of the country.

The Gym Group's new premises in Leyland

The Gym Group aims to provide social value to its communities and has been breaking down barriers to health and fitness since it opened its first gym in 2008.

According to 4Global’s research, which was commissioned by The Gym Group, the estimated social value generated per site pre-pandemic equated to £3m per site.

The company has seen a significant increase in membership numbers following re-opening in April last year, with total members at February 28 this year of 825,000, a 50 per cent growth since February last year.

Oliver Tester, Head of Property Acquisition, said: “We are delighted to continue our nationwide expansion and enhance our existing gym network by bringing our high quality and affordable health and fitness to Leyland. The pandemic has shown just how important exercise is for physical and mental wellbeing and we are excited to meet the people of Leyland.