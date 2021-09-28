Consortium success for Preston building consultancy

Cross Street-based AG Project and Building Consultancy (Anderton Gables), has secured a place on the JV North framework, a consortium of housing associations and local authorities.

The £560m framework will enable the framework partners to build 4,000 homes from now to the end of 2025.

The JV North consortium is one of the biggest developers of new social homes in the UK, and its members are building the equivalent of 3.5 homes every day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AG Project and Building Consultancy , has secured a place on the JV North framework which builds social housing in the North West

Consortium members include Bury Council, Johnnie Johnson Housing, One Manchester, Peaks and Plains Housing Trust, Muir Group, Plus Dane Housing, Sovini, Stockport Homes, Stockport Council, Torus, Trafford Housing Trust, Weaver Vale Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group.

AG is one of eight employers’ agents to secure a place on the framework.

Managing director Jonathan Shaw said, “We’re proud to have been selected and look forward to playing our part in helping deliver quality affordable housing for people living in the North West.

“The inclusion to the framework aids our expansion into the housing sector, which is an important aspect of our growth plans.

AG managing director Jonathan Shaw

“We look forward to working with the consortium members in not only creating quality housing but helping deliver projects that help rebuild communities.”

AG has locations in Manchester, Liverpool and Sheffield as well as at Thomas Carter House, in Preston.