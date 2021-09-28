Consortium success for Preston building consultancy
A Preston building consultancy has won a place on the go-to list for work on social housing across the region.
Cross Street-based AG Project and Building Consultancy (Anderton Gables), has secured a place on the JV North framework, a consortium of housing associations and local authorities.
The £560m framework will enable the framework partners to build 4,000 homes from now to the end of 2025.
The JV North consortium is one of the biggest developers of new social homes in the UK, and its members are building the equivalent of 3.5 homes every day.
Consortium members include Bury Council, Johnnie Johnson Housing, One Manchester, Peaks and Plains Housing Trust, Muir Group, Plus Dane Housing, Sovini, Stockport Homes, Stockport Council, Torus, Trafford Housing Trust, Weaver Vale Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group.
AG is one of eight employers’ agents to secure a place on the framework.
Managing director Jonathan Shaw said, “We’re proud to have been selected and look forward to playing our part in helping deliver quality affordable housing for people living in the North West.
“The inclusion to the framework aids our expansion into the housing sector, which is an important aspect of our growth plans.
“We look forward to working with the consortium members in not only creating quality housing but helping deliver projects that help rebuild communities.”
AG has locations in Manchester, Liverpool and Sheffield as well as at Thomas Carter House, in Preston.
The property consultant employs 30 people providing expert advice for clients in the public and private sectors on project development and consultancy and commercial building surveying. In 2019 it won a BIBA as Construction Business of the Year.