Preston architects hand over new doctors surgery to Lancashire community

The modern Whittle GP surgery on Preston Road, from the Frank Whittle Partnership, has 10 consulting rooms and two treatment rooms, along with spacious patient waiting areas and accessible facilities.

The building also has state of the art back-office areas, along with training rooms for staff and break out facilities.

The development has replaced the old surgery after the practice outgrew its current premises. The former building was unable to meet growing patient demand and had limited car parking.

Inside the new doctors' surgery building at Whittle-le-Woods designed by Preston architects FWP

Preston-headquartered FWP’s team worked on the development from the initial design stage to completion and acted as project architect.

The surgery has been constructed to BREEAM Excellent standard, which assesses buildings on their sustainability levels, and it has been awarded an A+ energy performance rating and also includes solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

The new building was delivered for Chorley Council by Samlesbury-based multi-disciplinary construction group Rayner Rowen Construction, on the site of St John’s Church Hall, which was demolished to make way for a development that also incorporates a community building for Clayton-Le-Woods Parish Council.

Brad Grime, associate partner at FWP, was project architect on the development. He said: “The new surgery has been designed to provide quality GP medical facilities for a growing local community.

“The brief was to create a new fit-for-purpose development for the practice, with a welcoming feel for patients and full accessibility.

“Sustainability was another important consideration throughout the design work and delivery.”

Chorley Council leader Councillor Alistair Bradley said: “It is great to see the new surgery building completed in such a quick time and ready to open to provide high quality health care in Whittle-le-Woods.

“The improved facilities will enable the Whittle GP Surgery to keep up with patient demand following the new housing developments in the area.”

Leading architect, design and masterplanning practice FWP, with offices in Preston, Manchester and London, has a wealth of experience in the healthcare sector.