Lake District refurbishment success for Preston architects

Architecture, design and master-planning practice Frank Whittle Partnership has led on the refurbishment of the Borrowdale Hotel for one of Cumbria’s best-known hospitality groups.

Five bedrooms at the hotel, which is part of the family-run Lake District Hotels group, have now been completely refurbished as part of this project, which started in 2020.

The next phase will see four bedrooms get a makeover. Preston headquartered FWP’s ground floor refurbishment of the Borrowdale is also set to get under way later in the year.

Inside the refurbished hotel rooms that FWP have worked on

Kate Simmons, senior interior designer at FWP, said the look and feel of the refurbished rooms at the Borrowdale Hotel have been inspired by its connection to the water and nature that surrounds it.

She said: “The schemes are aesthetically fresh with both luxurious and enduringly comfortable designs, perfect for the Borrowdale Hotel.

“Our aim is to deliver something that is modern, yet also ‘cosy’ and we’ve incorporated a number of bespoke features in the rooms, including 3D wall panelling.

“Every set of bedrooms we give a makeover are full of new ideas. We don’t like to use fabrics or furniture again if we can help it, so it helps keep the designs fresh and modern.”

Inside view of the hotel worked on by Preston firm FWP

Over the past decade FWP has worked on several upgrade projects for Lake District Hotels, which is owned by the Graves family including the Skiddaw Hotel in Keswick and the Inn on the Lake at Glenridding.

Kate said: “We continually get inspiration from what is around us and every project we have delivered for Lake District Hotels is unique. Its hotels are all about quality and individuality and our designs look to enhance the offering and experience for guests.

“Our work ensures that bedroom space and natural light is used to the maximum affect and that guests can enjoy accommodation that is also the perfect place to relax and unwind.”