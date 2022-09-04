Preston and Blackpool set to see £90m fibre broadband investment
Preston and Blackpool customers are set to benefit with better internet services after a £90m investment in optic fibre connections.
Network Plus has been awarded additional CityFibre contracts for full fibre rollouts in Preston and Blackpool following its recent work in Bradford and Halifax.
CityFibre said it is investing a combined £90m in Blackpool and Preston. This work is part of a major investment programme CityFibre is undertaking, to reach up to eight million premises with its full fibre broadband network and works are currently under way in more than 60 locations across the UK.
Mobilisation is currently taking place and Network Plus said its teams will play a vital role in building the network. Network Plus will be undertaking a range of activities including a mixture of below ground construction and ducting of fibre cables, as well as installing poles for the aerial fibre network.
This work will also create a range of local job opportunities from graduate quantity surveyors to fibre supervisor and delivery manager.
Dan Holland, chief executive of Network Plus said: “We are pleased to be expanding our work with CityFibre to two additional cities, playing an integral role in the rollout of full fibre in Lancashire. Thanks to our team’s
work over the coming months and years, residents, communities and businesses in Preston and Blackpool will have access to the fastest, most reliable connectivity available.”
Richard Thorpe, chief delivery officer, CityFibre said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our long-term partnership with Network Plus. The telecoms capabilities and skills it brings are pivotal to our success to build a high-quality full fibre network.”