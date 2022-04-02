Netomnia, one of the UK’s fastest-growing fibre broadband operators, has announced that its full fibre multi-gigabit network is being rolled out in the area.

Netomnia will provide Fibre-to-the-Premises broadband infrastructure to around 42,000 premises, delivering access to reliable broadband, helping to future-proof and diversify the local economy.

The enhancement of broadband infrastructure in Bamber Bridge aims to support commercial activity and promote social wellbeing throughout the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamber Bridge is to get fibre broadband

It is also rolling out the service to 53,000 Premises in Horwich

Netomnia is partnering with infrastructure company makehappen to roll out the broadband, allowing for a strong speed of deployment and execution capability, using cutting edge optical solutions.

Alan O’Prey, managing director at Netomnia, said: “We’re looking forward to our rollout expansion in Bamber Bridge, providing residents and businesses with access to ultrafast broadband during a time when so much of our everyday lives is centred around the internet. By laying the foundations for an ultrafast, reliable connection, we’re opening up the possibilities for further employment and prosperity into the local area.”

Netomnia secured £123m in funding to support its rollout strategy at the end of 2021 and aims to reach one million premises by 2023.