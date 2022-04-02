This Lancashire town is to get £12m fibre broadband upgrade
Bamber Bridge businesses and homes will have the chance to get faster fibre broadband after a wholseale provider announced a £12.6m installation plan.
Netomnia, one of the UK’s fastest-growing fibre broadband operators, has announced that its full fibre multi-gigabit network is being rolled out in the area.
Netomnia will provide Fibre-to-the-Premises broadband infrastructure to around 42,000 premises, delivering access to reliable broadband, helping to future-proof and diversify the local economy.
The enhancement of broadband infrastructure in Bamber Bridge aims to support commercial activity and promote social wellbeing throughout the area.
It is also rolling out the service to 53,000 Premises in Horwich
Netomnia is partnering with infrastructure company makehappen to roll out the broadband, allowing for a strong speed of deployment and execution capability, using cutting edge optical solutions.
Alan O’Prey, managing director at Netomnia, said: “We’re looking forward to our rollout expansion in Bamber Bridge, providing residents and businesses with access to ultrafast broadband during a time when so much of our everyday lives is centred around the internet. By laying the foundations for an ultrafast, reliable connection, we’re opening up the possibilities for further employment and prosperity into the local area.”
Netomnia secured £123m in funding to support its rollout strategy at the end of 2021 and aims to reach one million premises by 2023.
Netomnia makes wholesale connectivity available to Internet Service Providers, building the infrastructure for their broadband services. Its network supports symmetrical (equal upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit services up to 10 Gbps (10,000 Mbps) using XGS-PON technology; this means ISPs using Netomnia’s network will be able to offer their customers reliable ultrafast speeds for decades to come.