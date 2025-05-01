Powering Forward: Buckhurst Plant Hire Backs Aftermath Unleashed for Eighth Consecutive Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckhurst Plant Hire are pleased to be sponsoring the Aftermath Unleashed Tractor Pulling Team again this year.

The Walsh family has been enjoying and supporting British tractor pulling for many years and have been sponsoring the Aftermath Tractor Pulling Team for 8 years. They became sponsors after having dealt with the Whittingham family business for many years prior.

Tractor Pulling is the World’s most powerful motorsport - some machines competing with over 9,000 horsepower! The first tractor pulling events in the UK and Europe were held in 1977 and the sport has been steadily growing in popularity ever since.

Tractor pulling competitions take place on a 100 metre track, and involve the machines pulling a weight transfer sledge. A weight transfer sledge basically gets heavier to pull as it is pulled down the track. This is achieved by increasing the weight on the pan of the sledge by moving the weight box from the rear to the front of the sledge as the sledge is pulled forward. The winner of the competition is the machine that can pull the sledge the furthest.

Aftermath Unleashed Tractor Pulling team

Aftermath Unleashed competes in the light modified class. The amazing machine boasts 3x supercharged 540ci Chevrolet V8 engines running on methanol producing a staggering 6,000 horsepower.

The team, based in Scorton, includes Daniel Whittingham and his father Paul Whittingham who run a business involving agricultural contracting and second hand machinery sales in Lancashire. The mechanics who work with them are Karl Carter, Stan Leaming, Andy Cowley, Simon Gaskell and Tom Roskell.

The team have worked tirelessly to modify the Aftermath Unleashed machine since they imported it from the USA back in 2022 – the team ran the original Aftermath machine prior to this. Aftermath Unleashed has been very successful in the past few years and came runners up in last year’s EuroCup.

This year, Aftermath Unleashed will compete in tractor pulling event across Europe as well as the British championship, their first event for the 2025 season happened last weekend (26th – 27th April) at the European Tractor Pulling Committee’s Eurocup event in Germany. The team did incredibly well and secured a podium finish, coming 3rd in their class against machines from all over Europe.

They return to the UK for their first “home pull” at the UK Truck and Tractor Show in Scorton on 10th and 11th May.

John Walsh, Chairman of Buckhurst Plant Hire commented, “We are very proud to be sponsoring Aftermath Unleashed again this year. Tractor pulling is a unique sport and phenomenal to watch.

“The team behind this unbelievable machine work incredibly hard and it shows in the machine’s success year on year. We wish them the best of luck in both the British and European contests this season.”

Daniel Whittingham of the Aftermath Tractor Pulling Team said, “We would like to add a massive thank you to Buckhurst Plant Hire for supporting us over the years and look forward to another year pushing their brand across Europe on our tractor.”