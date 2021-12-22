Potential housing land in Fulwood land was sold at auction for ten times guide price
An auction bidding war led to two parcels of land in the Fulwood area to sell for £575,000 at auction.
The sale price achieved for the land on the north and north side of Watling Street Road was more than ten times the lower freehold guide price.
The land was among 127 lots in the final auction of the year by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers. Director Sam Kinloch said: “This one really took off, with competitive bidding driving up the final sale price.
“There had been very strong interest beforehand, but the bidding was exceptional, making auctioneering at its best.
“We had considered that the land may hold future potential for residential or commercial development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable, and our bidders agreed.”
The purchaser’s identity has not been revealed.
The land, 3.13 hectares (7.75 acres), fronts the B6241, is intersected by Glencourse Drive and currently comprises open grassland with a mixture of trees.
On the eastern boundary, was further land made up of the residual elements of a previous development offering further potential for valuable vehicular access to the land via Kingsmuir Avenue, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.
The land has been identified within the Central Lancashire Local Plan under which is currently in its consultation phase.
