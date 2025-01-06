Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular takeaway in Preston has been forced to close its doors after the premises were repossessed by the landlord.

Eat Indian in Preston has closed with immediate effect.

It was part of chain which has other takeaways in Lancaster, Kendal and most recently in Blackpool.

The landlord of the takeaway based at 42 Fishergate has pinned a forfeiture notice to the window.

A notice of forfeiture is a document that a landlord will attach to a property after they have terminated a lease and repossessed the property.

The legal process allows landlord to terminate a lease before it ends if the tenant breaches the leases terms.

The notice of forfeiture said: “An unwritten tenancy at will which will commence on 9 January 2024 between Trustees for Roman Catholic Purposes Registered and Mr Mohammed Fuzail Patel.

“The landlord has today re entered 42 Fishergate Preston PR1 2AD in accordance with the landlords power under clause 41 of the lease. As a consequence of the re entry, the lease is forfeited, and the premises has been secured. Take notice to terminate the tenancy at will has expired and that the landlord has re-entered, regained possession, and the premises has been secured.”

Eat Indian sold a range of different dishes including wraps, curries, naan bread sandwiches to be heated by customers at home.

It is not known if other stores in the chain are affected.

Yesterday, a representative of Eat Indian was posting comments and reviews online. They thanked customers for their support.

When approached by the Lancashire Post, a spokesman said: “I’m sorry, I have no information for you.”