Popular Preston restaurant Theatre Street Bar and Grill closes permanently with team to take over Plough pub
Theatre Street Bar & Grill in the city centre announced it had ceased trading after 10 years on Sunday.
Restaurant owner Ian Fowler also closed Moka - his cafe on Fishergate - at the weekend, after 22 years of trading. You can read about Moka’s sudden closure here.
But the team behind Theatre Street have announced they will be taking over the kitchen and restaurant at The Plough in Eaves, near Inskip - six miles north of Preston - from Friday evening (October 4).
And Theatre Street’s regulars will be happy to know that some of its favourite dishes will be on the menu at The Plough.
Announcing the closure on Facebook, the restaurant said: “Our city centre restaurant has now closed its doors this weekend.
“We want to thank all of our staff and customers for the last 10 years.
“We will OPEN at the Plough at Eaves from this Friday at 5pm with an amazing offer to be announced.
“Our stunning new dining room is underway and a gorgeous new menu - keeping some of our most popular dishes.
“We can’t wait to see you all there.”
