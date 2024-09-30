Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Preston restaurant has closed for good after serving its final diners at the weekend.

Theatre Street Bar & Grill in the city centre announced it had ceased trading after 10 years on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theatre Street Bar & Grill in the city centre announced it had ceased trading after 10 years on Sunday. | Google

Restaurant owner Ian Fowler also closed Moka - his cafe on Fishergate - at the weekend, after 22 years of trading. You can read about Moka’s sudden closure here.

But the team behind Theatre Street have announced they will be taking over the kitchen and restaurant at The Plough in Eaves, near Inskip - six miles north of Preston - from Friday evening (October 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Theatre Street’s regulars will be happy to know that some of its favourite dishes will be on the menu at The Plough.

The Plough at Eaves

Announcing the closure on Facebook, the restaurant said: “Our city centre restaurant has now closed its doors this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to thank all of our staff and customers for the last 10 years.

“We will OPEN at the Plough at Eaves from this Friday at 5pm with an amazing offer to be announced.

“Our stunning new dining room is underway and a gorgeous new menu - keeping some of our most popular dishes.

“We can’t wait to see you all there.”