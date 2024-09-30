Preston city centre cafe Moka in Fishergate closes down after 22 years
Customers were shocked after Moka in Fishergate announced it was closing permanently at the weekend.
It served its last customers on Saturday before closing its doors for good.
Announcing the closure on Facebook, he said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that we have shut our doors for the final time on Saturday 28/9/24.
“We would like to thank all our customers over the past 22 years for their support, and all of our wonderful staff.”
“So sad to think we've had our last breakfast with you,” said one family of regulars.
“Thank you for good food and excellent service over the years, along with a warm welcome. We're genuinely gutted that you've closed. Good luck to you and all of the staff from me, John, Katie and Klay.”
Another loyal customer, Mike Ball, added: “We always had breakfast there on a Saturday and got a real shock when Steve told us the news.
“Thank you for all the great service and fantastic food. You will be missed. Best Wishes Mike and Mel and good luck for the future xx”
