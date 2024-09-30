Preston city centre cafe Moka in Fishergate closes down after 22 years

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:24 BST
A Preston city centre cafe has closed its doors after 22 years.

Customers were shocked after Moka in Fishergate announced it was closing permanently at the weekend.

It served its last customers on Saturday before closing its doors for good.

Moka in Fishergate, Preston has closed down after 22 years. Credit: Moka
Moka in Fishergate, Preston has closed down after 22 years. Credit: Moka | Moka

Announcing the closure on Facebook, he said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that we have shut our doors for the final time on Saturday 28/9/24.

“We would like to thank all our customers over the past 22 years for their support, and all of our wonderful staff.”

Moka was a popular spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch in Preston city centre
Moka was a popular spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch in Preston city centre | Moka

“So sad to think we've had our last breakfast with you,” said one family of regulars.

“Thank you for good food and excellent service over the years, along with a warm welcome. We're genuinely gutted that you've closed. Good luck to you and all of the staff from me, John, Katie and Klay.”

Another loyal customer, Mike Ball, added: “We always had breakfast there on a Saturday and got a real shock when Steve told us the news.

“Thank you for all the great service and fantastic food. You will be missed. Best Wishes Mike and Mel and good luck for the future xx”

