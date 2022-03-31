Popular family-run café Brew + Bake set to move into new Preston city centre location

Opening in the new Market Hall in 2018, Brew + Bake has transformed from a start-up company to a highly successful small independent business.

Their coffee, cakes and healthy lunch options quickly became popular and the business soon moved into a larger stall, where they have remained ever since

Brew + Bake have now been offered the opportunity to move into a larger space within the new Bishopgate Gardens development.

Julie Fausset, Owner of Brew + Bake, said: “We are very excited about the new opportunities ahead of us and hope that we will still see our regular customers who have supported us since day one.

“Although it will be sad to leave Preston Market, we were given an offer we couldn’t refuse within the new Bishopgate Gardens development.”

The new unit will be located on the corner of the Market Hall and situated directly next to the new Animate development.

With its own entrance, the business will be able to schedule its own opening hours.

Brew + Bake will also be able to expand its menu due to the larger space.

Adrian Robinson, Acting Director of Customer Services, said: “It is wonderful to see the hard-working, independent traders of Preston Market succeed and move on to larger city centre locations.

“Over the past two years, the pandemic has seen the high street suffer and it is encouraging to see that we are now coming out of the other side.”