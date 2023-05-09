Popular Bilsborrow restaurant Guy’s Eating Establishment receives improved food hygiene rating

Guy’s Eating Establishment in St Michaels Road was handed a one-out-of-five rating following an assessment by Wyre Council on February 1.

Inspectors deemed major improvement was required in the management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

It was also found improvement was necessary in the handling of food and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Guy's Eating Establishment received a four-out-five hygiene rating following a reinspection (Credit: Google)

But following a recent reinspection on Wednesday (May 3), it was found the restaurant had significantly improved.

The restaurant and pizzeria was subsequently given a new four-out-of-five hygiene rating.

Two areas of the inspection – hygienic food handling and the cleanliness – were found to be “good”.

The remaining criteria – management of food safety – was rated “generally satisfactory”.

A screenshot showing the new rating was later uploaded to the venue’s website and Facebook page, much to the delight of regular patrons.

“Will always be my favourite Italian! So many amazing family memories there,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “Never had a bad meal. Always been lovely food and great service.”

Food safety inspections and enforcement

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.

Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.

To do this, they will look at:

- the premises

- how employees work

- the food safety management system

- the types of food being made and prepared

Authorised officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time.

They will also usually arrive without making an appointment.

How often the business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record.

Some premises might be inspected at least every six months, others much less often.

Authorised officers will offer help and advice on food safety and they can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.