An application to for the listed building in the Miller Arcade has been submitted to Preston City Council.

Developers want permission to install six air supply louvres, two kitchen extraction louvres, 20 hanging brass lamps, one external hanging sign, five internal

hanging signs and the repainting of the entrance doors and window surrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is all part of ambitious plans to bring the site back to life after French Connection shut its doors at the historic city retail site.

Planners officers at the city council have recommended the plan for approval, subject to a number of conditions.

They said: “No objections have been received regarding the proposal.

"The proposed development would not have an unacceptable adverse impact on residential amenity, heritage assets, visual amenity and highway safety.”