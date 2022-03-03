Plans to transform Preston's old French Connection store into a cafe gather pace

The scheme for the defunct retail site has taken a step forward.

By Andy Moffatt
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 5:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 5:07 pm

An application to for the listed building in the Miller Arcade has been submitted to Preston City Council.

Developers want permission to install six air supply louvres, two kitchen extraction louvres, 20 hanging brass lamps, one external hanging sign, five internal

hanging signs and the repainting of the entrance doors and window surrounds.

It is all part of ambitious plans to bring the site back to life after French Connection shut its doors at the historic city retail site.

Preston property market: These are the most expensive areas to buy a home

Planners officers at the city council have recommended the plan for approval, subject to a number of conditions.

They said: “No objections have been received regarding the proposal.

"The proposed development would not have an unacceptable adverse impact on residential amenity, heritage assets, visual amenity and highway safety.”

The plan is part of a “live application” to transform the site into a cafe.

