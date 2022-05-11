Plans for the development, near the A6 at the intersection of Nateby Crossing Lane and Croston Barn Lane, were submitted to Wyre Council last week by property developers Story Homes and Jones Homes.

The project was initially proposed in 2014 and was rejected – but a subsequent appeal to the Planning Inspectorate in January and February 2017 saw the council’s decision overturned.

Eleven objections have already been lodged with the council from concerned residents, who cited possible traffic problems and a lack of nearby services to accommodate a large increase in population.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The land where the proposed development would be built

One resident said: “It has been shown quite convincingly that the vast majority of local people of Garstang do not want this development. There is no evidence that the current infrastructure in Garstang is capable of absorbing another development that would possible increase the population by 650 plus. No new schools, doctors, dentists, car parking, etc.

“Whilst there is mention of commercial property the development could never provide employment for the increased number of residents.