Pierce Corporate Finance advises on successful sale of Rascals Party & Play Centre to international buyer

Rascals Play Centre. Photo: Damian North

Pierce Corporate Finance is pleased to announce the successful sale of Rascals Party & Play Centre, a well-established family-run indoor play and party centre, based in Preston, to international leisure group 24 Indoor, trading in the UK under its “Monkey Town” brand.

Pierce acted as lead sell-side advisor to Damian North and the North family, supporting them throughout the transaction process to deliver a smooth and successful exit from the business they built and nurtured over many years.

Founded and operated by the North family, Rascals Party & Play Centre has been a much-loved destination for families across the North West. Its strong community ties, quality facilities, and dedication to customer experience made it an attractive acquisition opportunity for 24 Indoor, as it expands its footprint in the UK family leisure sector.

Damian North said, “I am incredibly proud to see Rascals move into the next chapter with 24 Indoor. It's a fantastic opportunity for the business to continue to thrive and grow under new ownership. I’m deeply grateful to the Pierce Corporate Finance team for guiding me through the sale process — especially Jimmy Moore, whose expertise and support were invaluable every step of the way.”

Damian North of Rascals Party and Play Centre. Photo: Damian North

Jimmy Moore, Associate Director at Pierce Corporate Finance, commented: “It has been a pleasure advising Damian and the North family on the sale of Rascals. Their passion for creating a fun and safe environment for children was clear from the outset. We are delighted to have supported them in achieving a successful exit and are confident that 24indoor will continue to build on their legacy.”

Legal counsel to the sellers was provided by Greg Gardner Boyes of KBL Solicitors, and accounting support was provided by Paul Woodburn, Robin Oatridge & Co.

Hawsons Corporate Finance advised 24 Indoor, with legal advice provided by MD Law.

This transaction further reinforces Pierce’s strong track record in advising owner-managed businesses through transformational deals, delivering value for families and entrepreneurs alike.