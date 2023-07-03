News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

New M55 junction: We take a drive down long-awaited Preston Western Distributor as it opens to public

After more than three-and-a-half years of waiting - the cones were finally ushered to one side as drivers got their chance to use the new Preston Western Distributor road.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:28 BST

The long-awaited stretch, costing some £207million and christened Edith Rigby Way, opened to traffic on Monday morning just before 11am, linking the new junction 2 of the M55 with the A583 at Lea via Bartle.

We were among the first people to drive down the route - the opening motorists battling typical Lancashire weather as they tested out the tarmac.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the invited dignitaries fought driving rain and gusts that saw off a couple of umbrellas to cut that all-important ribbon, we jumped in vehicles that took us from the Savick Brook Viaduct, within touching distance of the A583, to the new junction that it is hoped will transform road travel in the local area.

Vehicles joining the Preston Western Distributor link road from the M55. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardVehicles joining the Preston Western Distributor link road from the M55. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Vehicles joining the Preston Western Distributor link road from the M55. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Most Popular

The stretch takes in first the Cottam link road, named Alice Pimblett Way, after the first female councillor for Preston.

Then it’s William Young Way, the former East West Link Road now bearing the name of a noted Victoria Cross winner, before the new service station in the place of the Saddle Inn pub comes into view on the right of Edith Rigby Way.

After heading under a bridge manned by those who had worked on the road since the tail end of 2019, the new junction comes into view, a welcome site for many who have been counting down the days to the completion of a project that was initially targeted for March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We then loop around the motorway roundabout, no need to head on the actual motorway during this test drive, and as the convoy of minibuses and official vehicles makes its way back towards our base for the morning we see the most welcome of sites, live traffic on the road heading for the M55.

The ribbon is cut to officially open the Preston Western Distributor roadThe ribbon is cut to officially open the Preston Western Distributor road
The ribbon is cut to officially open the Preston Western Distributor road

It’s been a long stretch in more ways than one, but after months of roadworks and 50mph limits, all those involved will hope the benefits of the major project will soon be crystal clear for all to see.

Related topics:Preston