Penwortham baker's chocolate brownies are named as among the best in the UK after winning a Great Taste Award 2023

A baker from Penwortham has scooped a prestigious Taste Award for her chocolate brownies.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:20 BST

Cindy Pickering of Cinderbake in Kingsfold, has gained the accolade for her signature triple chocolate brownies.

What are the Great Taste Awards?

Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Panels of chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers judge entries and decide if a product deserves a 1-, 2- or 3-star accolade.

Cinderbakes’ brownies got one star, meaning they class as “simply delicious”.

Judges said the star marks “a food that delivers fantastic flavour” and only 25 per cent of entries will achieve this rating each year.

The brownies that were send off for tastingThe brownies that were send off for tasting
How does Cindy feel?

Cindy said: “I entered months ago, sending samples down for tasting, then we had to wait and wait for the results.

"To get a Great Taste Award is amazing. We think our brownies are good, so it’s nice to know that people in the industry, people who know what they’re taking about, agree.

"Brownies are one of our staple products and they feature in other things we do, so if we’ve got it right with those, we’re hopefully getting the rest right too.”

Cinderbake in Hawksbury Drive, Kingsfold, PenworthamCinderbake in Hawksbury Drive, Kingsfold, Penwortham
Cinderbake in Hawksbury Drive, Kingsfold, Penwortham

So, what’s the secret?

Cindy, who gave up a career as a solicitor to persue a love of baking while in lockdown, said she’s taken years to perfect her recipe.

She said: “It’s taken a long time to develop, tweeking things here and there. A lot of it is down to techniques and using good quality ingredients – because you really can tell.”

Cindy began baking at home but decided to take on premises in Hawksbury Drive two years ago when her home began to resemble a brownie factory.

She has since expanded her range, taken on staff, and even ships nationally from her website.

She added: “When I gave up being a solicitor it was a massive risk and everyone thought I was mad, but here we are!”

What happens if you win a Great Taste award?

Winners are able to use the Great Taste Award logo on their products, and will be featured in campaigns across the country.

