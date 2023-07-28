Located on Berry Lane, the new franchise will be headed up by Pendle Hill Properties Sales Director, Thomas Turner.

Family-run estate and lettings agency Pendle Hill Properties have announced exciting plans to open a brand new franchise in Longridge to service the Preston, South Ribble and Ribble Valley areas.

The move comes following two successful years of business in Longridge and the surrounding areas including Goosnargh, Grimsargh, Chipping, Ribchester, Whittingham and Hurst Green.

Located on Berry Lane, the new franchise will be headed up by Pendle Hill Properties Sales Director, Thomas Turner, who also resides locally in Longridge, as well as being a key part of local cricket and football teams.

Pendle Hill Properties will be no stranger to the people of Longridge having firmly embedded themselves in the local community in recent years, hosting the extremely popular #ShopLocal Easter competition, which has seen over 4,000 local primary school children and many local shops invited to take part over the last two years.

The competition saw children tasked with colouring in their ‘Colour an Easter Egg poster' before handing it in to a participating local shop, where they collected an Easter Egg. All the entries were then collected and judged by Longridge Town Council, with the winning entry receiving a giant egg and a giant Easter bunny.

In September, Pendle Hill Properties are also proudly taking part in another fantastic local initiative, The Longridge SoapBox Derby, where over 5,000 people from Longridge and the surrounding areas are expected to return to Berry Lane to enjoy a fantastic day of racing.

Andrew Turner, Managing Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce the opening of our new franchise in Longridge. It is something which we have discussed as a business for some time now and it is fantastic to see our plans coming to fruition, and we are excited to see the benefits which this will bring to our company."

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: "Living in Longridge and having worked locally for the past two years, I am extremely passionate about the local area and to have a permanent home for the business here is a huge step forward for us and one which will allow us to continue being part of the local community."

Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate and lettings agency, with its head office based in Read, providing a specialist residential property sales and rentals service across the Ribble Valley, Burnley and Pendle areas.