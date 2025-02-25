Partners at law firm Harrison Drury complete management buyout

Lancashire-based law firm Harrison Drury – one of the UK’s highest ranked legal employers – has been acquired by six members of its management team in a move that retains its independent ownership and will lead the firm into an “exciting new chapter”.

The MBO was led by partner and head of the firm’s property and construction division, Simon England, together with existing partners Nick Booth, Hannah Hughes, Malcolm Ireland, Rick Life and Mark Traynor.

The deal will see Simon England, who is a current shareholder, assume the role of managing partner, with current majority shareholder and executive chairman John Chesworth becoming senior partner and supporting the new ownership team.

Harrison Drury has enjoyed a rapid rise since John Chesworth acquired the firm in 2007 from Eddie Starkie. Under John’s leadership, it has grown from a firm employing 12 staff from one office in Preston to now employing 190 staff across eight offices situated in Clitheroe, Garstang, Kendal, Lancaster, Lytham, Manchester, Preston and Southport.

John Chesworth and Simon England

Underpinning its growth has been a culture dedicated to its people and their career development which has seen the firm consistently recruit and retain industry-leading lawyers over a 17-year period.

In 2024, the firm was named 28th in the UK’s top 100 Best Mid-sized Companies to Work For, also placing it in the top five for UK mid-sized law firms.

Simon England, managing partner, said: “Independence is at the heart of who we are. Retaining this ensures we can uphold our commitment to being a truly people-centred organisation. This enables our lawyers to enjoy the freedom of serving our clients – owner-managed businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals – the way they know best.

“The firm has embarked on a remarkable journey under John’s leadership, thriving in an intensely competitive legal marketplace and earning a reputation as a leading employer. This reputation attracted me to the firm in 2013, as it did for the exceptional professionals who work across all our teams and offices.

“Since becoming a shareholder in 2014, John and I have focused on recruiting, developing and retaining talented people who share our values. Today, we’re proud to have a hugely talented and aligned ownership team and partner group, well prepared to guide the firm into an exciting new chapter.”

In 2024, Harrison Drury had 42 solicitors ranked in the prestigious national Legal 500 guide. The firm also opened its Manchester office and expanded into Southport.

John said: “From the very beginning, my vision for Harrison Drury was to establish it as a leading regional law firm in the SME market. Central to this vision has been the focus on attracting, growing and retaining outstanding people, something that has led to the emergence of leaders across the business. I am incredibly proud to see some of those who have been integral to our success now poised to lead the firm into an exciting new era.

“Across the firm, we are united by a shared commitment to our ethos of building teams of good people, keeping them engaged and enabling them to deliver excellent client service, while making a positive impact in our communities.

“Since 2007, we’ve navigated an extraordinary period of change, from the global financial crisis and Brexit to the pandemic and technological transformation, not to mention six changes in prime minister.

“Through it all, our culture has been the bedrock of our success, driving positive growth, staying true to our core values and supporting our clients, partners and communities and that will continue to be the case.”

Mark Traynor, who joined Harrison Drury in late 2023 to head up the firm’s corporate team, added: “In an active legal marketplace with lots of consolidation, we wanted to bring through our own ownership team and find the new custodians of the firm who will protect and enhance its established values and mission, and lead from the front.

“The new ownership team brings the expertise and skillset needed to continue driving sustainable growth while delivering exceptional results for our clients and our people. We take pride in being a firm that creates careers, and this commitment will remain a cornerstone of our future strategy.”