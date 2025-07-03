Panache Cruises on course for further growth with support from Rosebud

Fast-growing luxury cruise retailer Panache Cruises is set for further success after securing a business loan from Rosebud, part of Lancashire County Council’s Business Growth Service. This latest loan marks the continuation of a successful partnership between Rosebud and Panache Cruises, which has had two previous rounds of investment from the lender, with total funding support standing at £755,000 since 2021.

This additional Rosebud funding will drive significant expansion in Panache Cruises’ Chorley operations. The company is extending its premises at the Strawberry Fields Digital Hub to create more office space, a dedicated marketing creative area and a state-of-the-art TV studio to enhance customer engagement through high-quality content.

Currently employing 58 people in the UK and 10 in its US office in Orlando, the company is set to recruit between 10 to 20 new employees at its Lancashire base over the next year, boosting opportunities for local talent in sales, marketing, customer service, finance and product development.

Panache Cruises will also increase investment in apprenticeships, with plans to onboard four to six apprentices in partnership with local educational institutions including Runshaw College, Bolton School and Westholme School

James Cole, Founder and CEO of Panache Cruises. Picture: Panache Cruises

James Cole, Founder & CEO of Panache Cruises, said: "Rosebud has been an integral part of our growth story since we launched. This new funding will enable us to take further strides towards our ambition of becoming the world’s biggest seller of luxury cruises.

"Supporting young talent is a key part of our company ethos. We currently employ 14 apprentices across various departments, and we’re excited to expand these opportunities further. It’s about investing in the future of our community while driving our business forward."

One of Lancashire’s standout business success stories, Panache Cruises was founded in 2020 by luxury cruise expert, James Cole. Built on the ethos that ‘nothing is too much trouble,’ Panache Cruises delivers unique luxury cruise booking experiences tailored to meet customer preferences. With a team of highly experienced ‘cruise connoisseurs’, the company offers unparalleled service and financial peace of mind through ATOL protection. It launched its new brand, Panache Expeditions, in May, catering to customers seeking extraordinary adventures to remote destinations, including Alaska, Antarctica, the Arctic and the Galapagos Islands.

The business was also recently awarded The Sunday Times Best Places to Work and Top 100 Privately Owned Businesses.

Panache Cruises’ Strawberry Fields Digital Hub. Picture: Panache Cruises

County Councillor Brian Moore, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth, Lancashire County Council said: "It’s inspiring to see the significant growth Panache Cruises continues to achieve with the help of Rosebud. Supporting ambitious businesses like Panache Cruises is what Rosebud is all about. This latest funding reinforces our commitment to creating jobs and fostering innovation in the region."

Rosebud is designed to support Lancashire businesses to grow through loans of between £25k to £100k, along with business support, fostering economic development and job creation.