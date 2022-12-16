News you can trust since 1886
Oodles Preston: first look inside the city's new Indo-Chinese restaurant

The latest eatery to open its doors in Preston is getting a lot of attention.

By Andy Moffatt
4 minutes ago

Based in Friargate, Preston, the venue, which opened for business this week, focused on freshly-cooked, authentic food, their speciality is Indo Chinese inspired fusion. A spokesman said: “We were really excited to be here in Preston. We’re very much at the heart of the community with our restaurants.”

He added: “Our food is a unique fusion of Indo and Chinese, very much breaking the typical QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) trend of burger chains etc. The food is always freshly cooked here at Oodles.” Here are 15 pictures inside the new restaurant.

1. Oodles Preston

Oodles opens in Friargate, Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Oodles Preston

The new venue in Friargate is already attracting lots of customers

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Oodles Preston

It's hot in the kitchen. Staff hard at work at Oodles Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Oodles Preston

Inside Oodles Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

