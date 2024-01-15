Northwest business owner gets government seal of approval

A Lancashire-based businesswoman has been the first to achieve a UK quality assured certified trademark for her social media manager training programme, Certified Social Media Manager (CSMM).

Dawn Baxter founder of Beyond the Dawn Digital

Dawn Baxter, founder of Lytham St Anne’s based agency Beyond the Dawn has spent more than 18 months creating her Certified Social Media Manager (CSMM) programme, working alongside government officials to ensure it is at the highest possible standard to receive the trademark.

Digital marketing expert Dawn started her business in 2017 and has since helped more than 100,000 women in business from across the globe by providing a supportive space for business owners and entrepreneurs via her full service, done for you agency that helps build sustainable brands by supporting them with graphic design, social media, branding, and advertising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn explained: “I’m so delighted to have this course trademarked. I’m passionate about what I do and the world of social media. I felt that in an industry that is growing all the time and where social media managers are partly responsible for how a business is perceived there needed to be some regulation. Without guidelines the industry was showing signs of little continuity with many still focusing on the vanity metrics of likes and follows. CSMM has been designed to help social media managers continue their learning and to be the best that they can be doing the work they love.

“The creation of this course has taken lots of hard work, but it was worth it and it is the only one of its kind, there is no other social media management training anywhere in the UK that has the government seal of approval and that has been through such a rigorous process to ensure that it is of the highest quality.”

The programme covers a number of areas that are vital including understanding best practice, assessment about the laws around social media, learnings on how to manage numerous accounts, and how to respond to clients and comments in a professional manner, amongst a number of other things. It also includes annual CPD and updates on the ever changing social media platforms.

As well as running a highly successful business Dawn is also a certified Positive Psychology Coach and author of the best-selling book The Audience Attraction Method.