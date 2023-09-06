Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The train operator launched the Flash Sale on Monday (4 September) with one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets up for grabs at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale

Routes that are still available across Preston and Blackpool at Flash Sale rates include:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24 hours to go: Northern services in Lancashire that still have Flash Sale tickets for 50p, £1 and £2 up for grabs

Blackpool North – Leyland

Blackpool South – Preston

Low Moor – Blackpool North

Blackpool Pleasure Beach to Preston

Preston – Manchester Piccadilly

St Helen’s Central - Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm tomorrow (Thursday, 7 September). Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, 11 September and Friday, 20 October.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “It’s not too late to bag a Flash Sale bargain.

Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on the Northern Rail website and you’ll be on your way with a 50p, £1 or £2 ticket in no time.

The Flash Sale will close at 6pm tomorrow (Thursday 7 September).