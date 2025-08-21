North West's Historic Steam Mill Revived with Opening of The Duck & Dagger

A landmark building has been given a fresh lease of life thanks to the expertise of a leading law firm and the vision of a local entrepreneur.

Les Owens, owner of Chester's Coach House, has unveiled The Duck & Dagger, a stylish new bar and restaurant nearby within the restored 19th-century Steam Mill – a site previously home to the Artichoke.

Taking inspiration from the city's Roman heritage and its scenic canal-side location, the venue combines a traditional pub atmosphere with a menu of hearty British classics reimagined with a modern twist, alongside a wide selection of real ales.

Owens was supported throughout the project by Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, whose offices in Chester, Menai Bridge, and St Asaph advise a growing portfolio of commercial clients nationwide. The firm’s expertise in commercial lettings and hospitality sector transactions played a key role in bringing the development to life.

The old Steam Mill is now a bar restaurant

After two years of lying empty, the Steam Mill is once again welcoming a vibrant mix of locals, professionals, and visitors.

Les, who now employs around 50 staff across his two Chester venues, said the reception since opening has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

“We opened just weeks ago, and the response has been fantastic – the feedback has been incredible and it’s looking good for the rest of the year and beyond,” he said.

“Our vision was for a more traditional venue with hearty British food that supports local producers, in a rustic setting that makes the most of our amazing location. It complements The Coach House perfectly while offering something unique to this part of the city.”

He added: The name felt like a natural fit – Chester’s Roman history, our canal-side home, and of course the ducks who keep us company! It’s a nod to heritage with a bit of fun.

“We had a power cut on our first weekend serving food, but our team took it in their stride – now we’re in full flow, with roast dinners proving a big hit already.

“I’m hugely grateful to Mackenzie Jones for their guidance every step of the way, to Jan Carden for hand-painting our amazing pub sign, and to our fantastic team for bringing this place to life.”

The kitchen is led by Matt Scard-Jones, a Wrexham-born chef with more than 20 years’ experience in pubs and award-winning restaurants across Wales, Cheshire, and Shropshire. Influenced by the likes of Tom Kerridge and Paul Ainsworth, his menus celebrate the best of British produce, from slow-cooked winter braises to lighter seasonal dishes.

Mackenzie Jones Director Sara Parry commended the project’s ambition:

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Les and his team to make The Duck & Dagger a reality. Projects like this showcase the positive impact that thoughtful investment and strong local vision can have on a community.

“We pride ourselves on providing the same dedication and expertise to clients whether they’re launching a local venture or expanding across the UK. Our commercial team is busier than ever, working with businesses in hospitality, retail, manufacturing, property and beyond. We’re delighted to see The Duck & Dagger thriving already and look forward to supporting their continued success.”