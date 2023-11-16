Growth and Gratitude Yoga studio has just opened in Hoghton looking to support the strengthening of both mental and physical health.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Growth and Gratitude Wellbeing Studio is a brand new Yoga & Creative Studio that aims to bring connection to your sense of self through yoga and creative activities to help harness a growth mindset.

Founder of Growth & Gratitude Wellbeing Studio, Katie Winder 33, is an accredited Trauma Informed Yoga Teacher with an artistic background.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Growth and Gratitude Yoga studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The studio will offer weekly yoga classes for both beginners and regular practitioners to help build strength and increase mind/body connection also looking to aid in supporting attendees mental and physical health.

Katie said: “As the studio develops it is our hope to provide trauma informed yoga programmes to aid in supporting those who have found themselves experiencing trauma symptoms such as anxiety, depression or dissociation.

“Mental health is at the heart of the studio's focus & having spent over 12 years practicing yoga for my own complex post traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) I wanted to create a space that focuses on healing through the strength of a supportive community.”

The studio’s offerings can also extend into private 1-2-1 or group sessions and corporate wellbeing to assist alongside healthcare professionals or wellbeing objectives.

Growth and Gratitude Yoga studio has just opened in Hoghton looking to support the strengthening of both mental and physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie said: “Our monthly workshops & events aid to bring together like minded individuals as well as supporting our whole being. Through a variety of experiences such as mindful art workshops, Restorative Yoga, Sound Therapies and seasonal events we hope to provide a safe space for personal growth and to reduce stress.”

Studio address is 6 Grange Drive, Hoghton, Preston, PR5 0BH and is open currently; Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

Classes at the Hoghton studio start from £9 per class to £12 per class with a few different class passes on offer or you can pay as you go.