Helen inside her new shop.

The shop focuses on providing customers with products and items that enhance the ambiance and atmosphere of their living spaces and look to create a sense of well-being and positive energy.

The owner of the new Longridge shop believes that by creating a positive environment using a variety of uplifting interior pieces, that this will be projected into every day life. To do this, Helen combines the use of scents and natural elements to promote a harmonious and uplifting environment within the home.

Helen’s homemade, bespoke range of candles, wax melts and reed diffusers have been a consistent part of people’s homes for five years when Helen first began fell in love with using beautiful home interior pieces to create good environmental energy.

The Awakened Living Company shop.

Helen, who has also been teaching yoga for nine years, said: “After running two successful high street shops before I have always been drawn to creating good energy and beautiful spaces for your living space or environment.

“I have extensive knowledge of plants and flowers and I’m so passionate about how houseplants and florals can change the energy of a room. Whether I’m teaching my yoga classes, running workshops or making my home fragrance range my whole ethos is to uplift and inspire others. If our environments are positive and flow well then so does our every day life.

“My home fragrance product range I started back 5 years ago now and I make a range of candles, wax melts and reed diffusers which have been a consistent part of people’s homes changing with our seasonal fragrances and popular regular scents too.”

The Awakened Living Company shop.

Helen’s passion for positivity is passed on in yoga classes taught in Goosnargh and Longridge on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings with all classes designed to relieve stress and tension.

Helen said: “My whole concept surrounding The Awakened Living Company is to continue to provide a friendly space where people can browse and feel uplifted, but a gift or style their interior with our gorgeous home decor pieces.

“I also have a wonderful team that help out in the shop too and are also passionate about the same ethos. We hope to grow and evolve over time and really appreciate all the support and encouragement as we do so.”