A surge in people wanting to improve their health was the catalyst for the launch of a new business in Burnley.

Herb & Juice started life in a greengrocer’s in Colne Road in Burnley, The Big Fruit Shop, which is owned by Nasser Ashraf’s father.

Dad of six Nasser said: “ The juice bar within the shop really grew in popularity during covid with customers looking for alternative / natural remedies and cure, as people began to prioritise and focus on their health and immune system.

“Due to the popularity, we decided to extend the juice bar to another location, bringing something different to Burnley town centre.

New business Herb & Juice, owned by Nasser Ashraf, has opened in Burnley's Standish Street

“ We have an Hawaiian themed juice bar now located on Standish Street where customers can enjoy a fresh drink.”

The shop sells fresh and pure juices, smoothies and health shots and also stocks premium herbs and unique herbal remedies that are not available in many shops.

Nasser said: “We are a small family business and we are proud and also grateful to provide a healthy alternative for locals looking to improve their health or just a place for friends to meet for a health shot and fresh juice.”

And on the first floor of the property Nasser’s wife Lauren runs her business, a hair and beauty academy, where she also has nail artists and lash and brow technicians.