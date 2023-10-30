Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Catherine and Paul Hollingshead both lived in Australia for the last 20 years where they owned their own hospitaliy business in Sydney. The couple, originally from Lancashire themselves, say that Mrs Sippy will incorporate some of their past experience and bring something new to Longridge with ‘a real Sydney vibe’.

The bar, which replaces Bartleys on Berry Lane aims to open in December after a complete inside refurbishment. It will focus on serving an array of delicious homemade cocktails alongside a selection of interesting wines, beers and spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Sippy will also bring an international menu to Berry Lane which draws inspiration from around the globe as the couple say is exactly what you experience when dining out in Sydney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New owners of Longridge bar hope to bring a good vibe and delicious cocktails to the highstreet.

Catherine said that the new menu will offer a selection of items that should appeal to everyone, including some very tasty veggie and vegan options.

The couple’s grazing boards will also feature on the menu with a selection of both local and international cheese and charcuterie, with visually stunning giant grazing table versions available for private events.

Catherine said: “Mrs Sippy wasn’t actually indented to be a Sydney style bar, but considering that’s been our life for over 20 years, we do seem to have naturally ended up with a venue that has a real Sydney vibe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The décor is very light and airy with a beautiful soft colour palette that will definitely lend itself to the sunny position of the bar. The atmosphere will be fun and friendly as will the service and all ages are welcome. It’s an all seated venue with a mix of dining height and also bar tables, along with seats along the large bar where you can also eat and drink and watch the bar tenders at work up close.”

Catherine and Paul Hollingshead.

When deciding on the perfect venue Catherine said the couple searched high and low for months for the right space to open.

Catherine said: “It needed to be in the right town or village, with a good mix of existing nightlife that would be complimentary to what we are launching, rather

than head on competing.

A few shots of the giant grazing tables that the couple did for parties in Sydney which will also be available at Mrs Sippy.

"There’s nothing better than a market town or village with a bustling centre and that’s what we liked about Longridge. It’s also on the up with other existing independent venues thriving and new ones opening and investing in the area, so we felt that this place really had the heartbeat and personality that we were looking for. We’re not backed by anyone – this is our own investment, so it’s a big commitment that we are making, hence the search was long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we are extremely happy with our decision based on the really kind welcome and support that we’ve received so far.”