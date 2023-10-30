New Ribble Valley cocktail bar Mrs Sippy will replace Bartleys on Berry Lane in Longridge
Catherine and Paul Hollingshead both lived in Australia for the last 20 years where they owned their own hospitaliy business in Sydney. The couple, originally from Lancashire themselves, say that Mrs Sippy will incorporate some of their past experience and bring something new to Longridge with ‘a real Sydney vibe’.
The bar, which replaces Bartleys on Berry Lane aims to open in December after a complete inside refurbishment. It will focus on serving an array of delicious homemade cocktails alongside a selection of interesting wines, beers and spirits.
Mrs Sippy will also bring an international menu to Berry Lane which draws inspiration from around the globe as the couple say is exactly what you experience when dining out in Sydney.
Catherine said that the new menu will offer a selection of items that should appeal to everyone, including some very tasty veggie and vegan options.
The couple’s grazing boards will also feature on the menu with a selection of both local and international cheese and charcuterie, with visually stunning giant grazing table versions available for private events.
Catherine said: “Mrs Sippy wasn’t actually indented to be a Sydney style bar, but considering that’s been our life for over 20 years, we do seem to have naturally ended up with a venue that has a real Sydney vibe.
"The décor is very light and airy with a beautiful soft colour palette that will definitely lend itself to the sunny position of the bar. The atmosphere will be fun and friendly as will the service and all ages are welcome. It’s an all seated venue with a mix of dining height and also bar tables, along with seats along the large bar where you can also eat and drink and watch the bar tenders at work up close.”
When deciding on the perfect venue Catherine said the couple searched high and low for months for the right space to open.
Catherine said: “It needed to be in the right town or village, with a good mix of existing nightlife that would be complimentary to what we are launching, rather
than head on competing.
"There’s nothing better than a market town or village with a bustling centre and that’s what we liked about Longridge. It’s also on the up with other existing independent venues thriving and new ones opening and investing in the area, so we felt that this place really had the heartbeat and personality that we were looking for. We’re not backed by anyone – this is our own investment, so it’s a big commitment that we are making, hence the search was long.
"But we are extremely happy with our decision based on the really kind welcome and support that we’ve received so far.”
The couple are looking forward to opening in December and want to expand their team to help provide the best service possible. Mrs Sippy are currently recruiting for a Venue Manager, Chef de Partie and Bar Staff. Anyone interested in working with Mrs Sippy should contact [email protected].