New Private Client service from Vincents Solicitors in Chorley

Lancashire law firm Vincents Solicitors has expanded its Private Client service in Chorley following the arrival of specialist Amanda Winder at the branch.

Amanda has 23 years’ experience in the sector providing personal legal services, and has previously worked for Stephenson’s Solicitors and Marsden Rawsthorn.

Her appointment continues a programme of investment to ensure each of Vincents’ six branch offices has specialist private client expertise in house to serve the local community.

Amanda will help people looking to make or update a Will or Lasting Power of Attorney, seeking help with probate and estate planning, or wanting to set up a Trust. She can also advise on issues around inheritance tax and gifting property.

Amanda said: “My role focuses on helping individuals and families through difficult periods in their life and providing them with trusted compassionate advice to guide them through these times.

"I pride myself on offering a friendly approachable service ensuring all clients feel welcome and comfortable and leave feeling satisfied, having received the professional advice they required.

“I was drawn to Vincents because of the firm’s reputation for client care and excellence in private client work. It’s been brilliant getting to know the staff at all our offices who are all so friendly, they are a fantastic team and share my values around professionalism and building long terms relationships with clients. I’m excited to be working with the local community and surrounding areas and look forward to supporting them.”

Based at Ackhurst Business Park, Vincents’ Chorley branch has a strong reputation in residential property work and is one of the firm’s major conveyancing ‘hubs’.

Now, anyone in the local area needing help with wills, probate, trusts and estates can pop in to see Amanda or arrange a home visit if accessibility or capacity is an issue.

June Caunce, head of the Chorley branch, said: “There is a clear demand for support with wills and trusts from our property clients.

"Buying or selling a home is a major life change and we would always advise clients to write or update their will at this point.

“With Amanda’s many years’ of private client experience, we have capacity to offer a greater number of legal services directly to our property clients and the local community.”

Vincents Solicitors is a leading regional law firm, recognised for excellence, integrity, and innovation. It focuses on delivering the highest standards of legal service and clear advice, with collaboration and communication at the heart of its ethos.

Established 25 years ago as a Personal Injury specialist in Garstang, the firm has a relentless drive for growth and improvement and has evolved to provide a range of legal services to both private and corporate clients across the UK.

Vincents is committed to creating a supportive, inclusive workplace where every employee is valued and empowered to thrive, and employs more than 120 people across seven Lancashire offices.

The team supports individuals, families and businesses locally and nationally with services including commercial property and corporate law, divorce and family matters, wills and probate, trusts and estate planning, residential conveyancing, clinical negligence and personal injury advice.