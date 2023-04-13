News you can trust since 1886
Preston to get another Tesco: Where is it, how big is it and when it is opening?

British supermarket chain Tesco is set to open a new store in Preston City Centre.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:53 BST

Where is the new Tesco?

A licencising application was made on March 31 for a new Tesco Express store at 78 Fishergate,

The site is currently Jo & Cass Hair & Beauty, which appears to still be open but when the Post phoned the salon, it went to answerphone.

A Tesco Express is coming to Fishergate, Preston.
A Tesco Express is coming to Fishergate, Preston.
What can you expect from the store?

If approved, the store, which is 1,212 sq. ft in size, would be open and able to sell alcohol form 6am to midnight.

In its application, Tesco assures that there will be CCTV, a Think 25 policy, and a member of management onsite all the time the store is open.

Tesco also added: “The company has a ‘good neighbour’ ethos which seeks to ensure that the premises plays an active part in the local community.”

When will the new Tesco open?

So far it is not yet known when the new Tesco Express plans to open.

Where else is there a Tesco in Preston?

There are currently Tesco Expresses on Friargate, Tulketh Mill, Moor Lane, Longsands Lane, Longridge Road and Blackpool Road, as well as a Tesco Superstore in Penwortham.

Tesco had previously completed a deal to take premises at 82 Fishergate in 2014, however the site is now a Bob and Berts.

In 2014, Tesco spokesman Mark Thomas said: “We’re really pleased to have applied for minor works to bring the vacant units on Fishergate back into use as a Tesco Express.

“Our store will help to rejuvenate this end of the high street, provide great convenient shopping for the community and create up to 20 jobs.”

