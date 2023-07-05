A Preston gym owner has opened a new health and wellness shop at 275 London road on Saturday, July 1.

Refresh, owned by Andrew Finlayson who also runs, ‘Team Fresh’, offers a multitude of products such as Irish Sea moss, Organic mushrooms, fruit and vegetables as well as a range of organic condiments.

Andrew Finlayson has opened the new Refresh shop on London road.

Andrew said: “As a gym owner and a personal trainer I am very passionate about health and well-being, it’s a lifestyle that I live and one that I certainly want to share with others. It’s time to start putting our health at the top of the list.

"Refresh are focusing mainly on organic products as we want to promote a chemical-free and natural way of living, we want to show that with a more organic and nutritious diet, we can reverse and even prevent health issues such as obesity, heart disease, inflammation, cholesterol, Graves disease and so many more health issues.

"Our aim is to raise awareness, provide knowledge, support our community and offer a comfortable place for all our customers to relax and feel at home, while spreading the importance of our physical and mental health.”

The shop also has an open space for customers to have coffees and smoothies from Refresh.

Refresh is open Monday - Friday - 7 am - 5:30 pm, Saturday 9 am - 4 pm while Sunday is closed.