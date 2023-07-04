Two new tattoo parlours have opened their doors to customers in the same town in the same week.

Chamber 36 and Senpherium Tattoo Studio have both opened in Longridge this week.

Chamber 36 tattoo studio is owned by Gareth Hutt, 42, from Cumbria but who now lives in Greater Manchester. He has been tattooing for 12 years.

Gareth officially opened the shop in Inglewhite Road this week and is currently taking bookings. He said: “I try and do a bit of everything, my main passion is Japanese style, traditional tattooing, I love dot-work style as well, black work, but I do try and do a bit of everything.

Gareth says the funniest tattoo he has done is a black egg being beamed up by a UFO for a friend, although he doesn’t expect everyone to get something as unusual, he welcomes all designs. He said: “I’ve got 12 years of experience, I’m friendly, gentle, and can do great tattoos. So I am looking forward to seeing you! If you want to come by and enquire about a tattoo we are open from 10-6 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

You can follow Gareth on Instagram @chamber36tattoos.

However, just a two-minute walk from Chamber 36, another new tattoo shop has opened. At 36A Derby Road, Senpherium Tattoo Studio is co-owned by Andrew Senph, 38, and Kat Jackson, 31, both from Longridge.

Andrew opened the new studio today (Tuesday 4 July), he said: “We don’t specialise in any particular type of tattoo as we welcome them all. But if I had to choose my favourite is blackwork and neo-traditional style tattooing.”

The planning for the shop began at the start of the year for Andrew and his partner, but they say they have had a good response from the community since opening.

Andrew said: “The town is getting bigger and bigger so I don’t think it will be a problem there being two tattoo shops, if you take this work seriously you don’t see it as competition. I love what I do and I love to see more people doing it too and I am glad of this.”

Showing his previous designs, Andrew pointed out a Preston North End tattoo, he said: “I have a regular customer who is a big Preston North Fan and he wanted to get something to support his team.

"He wanted to get something original on his leg so we ended up doing a proper embroidery badge from the jersey and it’s healed really nice.”