With spring sun on the horizon, boozy brunches are set to bounce back better than ever in Preston. We’ve compiled a list of the top six spots for you and your friends
Picture afternoon tea but with cocktails and pizza instead of cake and coffee. Bottomless brunches are coming back to Preston as the weather warms up and the people of Preston seek an earlier start to their Saturday sessions.
To help you decide where to book we compiled a list of bottomless brunches in Preston that are ‘must’ this Spring. With the best offers, the tastiest feasts and the coolest cocktails, check out where we recommend for a brunch to brag about.
1. Turtle Bay
Turtle Bay: infamous for its hearty Caribbean soul food and tropical cocktails. They cater for everyone (of age of course) serving the bottomless brunch every day of the week. You and your friends get two hours of unlimited cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe and prosecco. No cocktail is off-limit throughout this brunch. And you can choose to eat any brunch dish, burger or roti from the menu. Prices start at £32pp*.
Photo: Photo Sales
2. Review
Review Preston, based at the Guild Hall, this bottomless brunch sits front and centre in the city and doesn't disappoint with a 360-degree bar serving you delicious 'premium cocktails'. The brunch itself is for 90 minutes, offering select cocktails from their lengthy menu or/and prosecco. With a popular chinese platter from Mr Lam to partner perfectly alongside. The brunch is £30 per person and sittings are Saturdays : 2pm - 3:30pm & 4pm - 5:30pm.
Photo: Trip Advisor
3. Revolution
The Revolution bottomless brunch is a newbie on Preston's scene, keen to prove itself to match the city centre nightlife already on offer, Revolution theme each of its brunches. Sat on Fishergate, this brunch is in a prime spot to set you up for the day. Two hours long at £30 per person they offer an array of brunch brugers, pizzas and even savoury waffles to go with your cocktails. However the cocktail list isn't quite as long as its competitors, including aperol spritz, bloody mary, disarrano fizz and a few more. This brunch runs on Saturdays and Sundays and you can view the themes online for your selected weekend.
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Detroit
Detroit, just off Church Street, include a LOT for their weekend crowd. The brunch you can book online includes a 4hr Show Brunch, 2hr Premium Bottomless Drinks a food sharing platter, live entertainment and an entry ticket to the evening show. Available every Saturday this brunch provides the full experience and drinkers can tuck into a festive meat platter sourced locally here in Lancashire. Tickets are limited to just 100 per show and are available to book online. Tickets are £35 per person.
Photo: Neil Cross