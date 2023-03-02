3 . Revolution

The Revolution bottomless brunch is a newbie on Preston's scene, keen to prove itself to match the city centre nightlife already on offer, Revolution theme each of its brunches. Sat on Fishergate, this brunch is in a prime spot to set you up for the day. Two hours long at £30 per person they offer an array of brunch brugers, pizzas and even savoury waffles to go with your cocktails. However the cocktail list isn't quite as long as its competitors, including aperol spritz, bloody mary, disarrano fizz and a few more. This brunch runs on Saturdays and Sundays and you can view the themes online for your selected weekend.

Photo: Neil Cross