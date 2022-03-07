New luxury fashion store Flannels opens at Deepdale Retail Park in Preston

The next-generation luxury retailer continues to invest in retail and bring “world-class shopping destinations” to new locations throughout the UK.

Situated in Deepdale Shopping Park, the 15,000 sq ft. site will house a selection of men’s, women’s and junior luxury designer clothing and accessories from some of the most coveted luxury names in fashion.

These include Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Off White and Versace.

Flannels has opened a new store at Deepdale Retail Park in Preston. (Credit: Frasers Group plc)

Lauren Barrie, Head of Luxury Retail Development at Frasers Group, says: “We’re really proud to open our next Regional boutique in Preston.

As we continue to expand and develop our vision, the store brings to life the Flannels brand in a physical space - providing an engaging shopping destination, with the biggest brands in luxury fashion and contemporary streetwear all under one roof.”

With this latest opening, Flannels have a portfolio of over 55 stores across the UK.

What is Flannels?

Flannels is an upmarket fashion store that was launched as a menswear store in Knutsford, Cheshire, in 1976, but it has since expanded into a luxury retailer for men, women and children.

Whilst its founder Neil Prosser was the managing director up until 2017, Flannels was bought by the Fraser Group, which is also the parent company of House of Fraser, Sports Direct, Jack Wills, GAME, Flannels, USC, Lillywhites, Evans Cycles and Everlast Fitness Club.

Prices vary across the store's brands but are generally higher than your average high street retailer, with some of the most luxurious brands selling items for up to £5,000.