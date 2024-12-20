New Lancashire partner among family team hires as firm strengthens Brabners Personal offer

Leading purpose-led independent law firm Brabners has welcomed two new family experts to its Brabners Personal practice.

Chris Fairhurst and Hannah Saxe have joined the 23 strong family team to provide support to business owners and high net worth individuals.

Chris joins as a partner with more than 25 years’ experience. Based in Brabners' Lancashire office, he will use his connection to Lancashire and Cumbria to support clients across those locations, as well as nationally and internationally.

His practice focuses on complex financial arrangements in divorce and separation, on cases involving multiple assets and multi-million-pound pension funds. He also has significant experience in child arrangement cases, including relocation matters.

L-R Cara Nuttall, Chris Fairhurst and Hannah Saxe, Brabners

Hannah joins as a legal director with 18 years of experience in complex financial and children work, including cross-border cases, and up to Supreme Court level. She will strengthen Brabners' modern family offering, with expertise in domestic and international adoption, surrogacy and fertility law, as well as experience supporting parents and children who are neurodivergent.

Anchored in the North, Brabners has over 500 colleagues based in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Lancashire, with clients globally. The family team is led by Cara Nuttall and is part of the 100 strong Brabners Personal team.

Cara Nuttall, partner and head of family at Brabners, said: “We have built a family team that is nationally recognised for operating at the forefront of the legal system, in some cases shaping the law, and supporting clients through some of the most challenging moments of their life.

“Chris and Hannah are a welcome addition to our team and align perfectly with the Brabners Personal practice. They’ll be working with UK-wide and international clients, and are committed to providing comprehensive and holistic approaches to all elements of family law.”

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, said: “Brabners Personal exists to support clients through whatever challenges they’re facing, at whatever point in their life. Chris and Hannah will enhance our team's expertise, reinforcing our commitment to providing calm, expert guidance during complex family legal situations.

“The expansion of the family team reflects our ongoing strategy to attract top-tier legal talent in-line with the demands we continue to see for our Brabners Personal practice. Our clients want ongoing guidance and support, and a first-class experience at every stage of their life where legal support is called for, and that is exactly what we provide.”

A certified B Corp, Brabners is recognised as the Best Law Firm to Work For in the UK by Best Companies.