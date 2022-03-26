New food hygiene ratings given to 12 Preston businesses
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: GreeKouzina Ltd at 157 Friargate, Preston; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: Preston Sports Club at South Meadow Lane, Preston; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: West Preston Methodist Church at Cottam Hall Community Centre, Haydocks Lane, Preston; rated on March 3
• Rated 3: Roots Cafe at Blackleach Farm, Roots Lane, Preston; rated on February 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Hopwoods Tap House at 149 Church Street, Preston; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: bar 143 at 142-143 Friargate, Preston; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: Once Was Lost at 133 Market Street West, Preston; rated on March 8
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Goffys at 135b Church Street, Preston; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Ribbleton Tandoori at 362 Ribbleton Lane, Preston; rated on March 9
• Rated 5: Don Mario at 49 Blackpool Road, Preston; rated on March 3
• Rated 3: Deepdale Tandoori at 73 Meadow Street, Preston; rated on February 23
• Rated 3: The Burger Hut at 53 Meadow Street, Preston; rated on February 23
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.