Ribbleton Tandoori

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: GreeKouzina Ltd at 157 Friargate, Preston; rated on March 17

Deepdale Tandoori

• Rated 5: Preston Sports Club at South Meadow Lane, Preston; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: West Preston Methodist Church at Cottam Hall Community Centre, Haydocks Lane, Preston; rated on March 3

• Rated 3: Roots Cafe at Blackleach Farm, Roots Lane, Preston; rated on February 23

Don Mario Pizza and Kebab, Blackpool Rd, Preston

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Hopwoods Tap House at 149 Church Street, Preston; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: bar 143 at 142-143 Friargate, Preston; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Once Was Lost at 133 Market Street West, Preston; rated on March 8

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Goffys at 135b Church Street, Preston; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Ribbleton Tandoori at 362 Ribbleton Lane, Preston; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: Don Mario at 49 Blackpool Road, Preston; rated on March 3

• Rated 3: Deepdale Tandoori at 73 Meadow Street, Preston; rated on February 23

• Rated 3: The Burger Hut at 53 Meadow Street, Preston; rated on February 23