New directors strengthen Identity Consult's north west team

Award-winning consultancy Identity Consult (IC) has announced a series of key appointments, strengthening its leadership team in the North West, with a new director joining the business and another being promoted from within.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With offices in Salford and Preston, IC has seen significant growth across the region, with its bottom line increasing by 40% year-on-year. The restructure marks a new chapter for the consultancy, which is recognised for delivering high-impact projects across housing, education, health and commercial development.

Among the new appointments is Tristan Saunders, who joins as Director of Project Management. Based at IC’s Salford office, Tristan will oversee a wide-ranging portfolio of projects including major commissions for Stockport Council / Network Space including Cheadle Eco Village, along with a series of Higher Education projects with Salford University and University of Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of his appointment Tristan said: "Joining Identity Consult at such an exciting point in its journey is a real privilege. The North West is a hotbed for innovation and opportunity, and I’m proud to be helping lead projects that not only raise standards in design and delivery, but that truly support the communities they serve."

Scott Campbell, Fern Pritchard, Alex Atkinson, Grace Hornsby, Chris Allsop, Tristan Saunders.

Tristan is joined by Chris Allsop, who has been promoted to Director of Quantity Surveying, bringing extensive experience to IC’s growing cost consultancy division where he is continuing to deliver high profile projects for Salford City Council and Trafford Council, along with leading the refurbishment of a number of listed buildings including Touchstones in Rochdale. Together, Tristan and Chris represent a dynamic new era for the North West team.

The news follows several other strategic hires and promotions, including Grace Hornsby who joined as Associate over the summer who is currently working with Muse on the Farmer Norton development as part of Crescent Salford, and Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council on the Denton Town Centre LUF regeneration schemes. Grace has previously worked on a variety of projects, including residential, educational and industrial across the North West.

Faizal Patel has been promoted to Senior Quantity Surveyor whilst Fern Pritchard has been promoted to Senior Consultant PM, and Scott Campbell has joined as an Apprentice Project Manager having previously been a T-Level student with Muse Developments – a long-standing IC client – where he had been supporting project delivery. His move to IC represents the company’s continued commitment to nurturing future talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Atkinson, Director of Identity Consult in the North West, said: "We’re firmly focused on growth and investment in the region – not just in terms of projects, but in the people who make them happen. These new appointments allow us to enhance our client offer and ensure we remain at the forefront of delivering innovative, high-quality developments across the North West.

Chris Allsop, Alex Atkinson and Tristan Saunders

"I'm proud that our continued success has enabled us to expand the team with such strong talent. I look forward to working closely with Tristan, Chris and the wider team as we continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Identity Consult now employs 69 colleagues across five UK offices, offering expert services in project management, cost consultancy, employer’s agent roles, principal designer services and wider development advisory. The company recently achieved Investors in People Gold accreditation, underlining its status as an employer of choice in the construction and consultancy sector.