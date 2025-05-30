New Costa Coffee drive-thru opens at Botany Bay Business Park near M61 in Chorley

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 30th May 2025, 14:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new Costa Coffee drive-thru has opened at Botany Bay Business Park near the M61 in Chorley.

The new drive-thru coffee shop is situated at the front of the business park, just off junction 8 for the M61.

Costa is the third national retailer to move onto the £220million business park this month, joining Greggs and Central Co-op, who also opened new stores on the site in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New Costa Coffee Drive Thru at Botany Bay Business Park in ChorleyNew Costa Coffee Drive Thru at Botany Bay Business Park in Chorley
New Costa Coffee Drive Thru at Botany Bay Business Park in Chorley | Anna Champ

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: "We’re delighted to have opened our new Costa Coffee Drive Thru store in Chorley, Botany Bay.

“Not only are we bringing great Costa coffee and food options to the local community, but we’ve also created a number of new employment opportunities.

“Our team of talented baristas look forward to welcoming customers to our brand-new store."

The new Costa Coffee drive-thru at Botany Bay Business Park in Chorley is open Monday to Saturday, 5.30am to 9pm and Sundays from 7am to 8amThe new Costa Coffee drive-thru at Botany Bay Business Park in Chorley is open Monday to Saturday, 5.30am to 9pm and Sundays from 7am to 8am
The new Costa Coffee drive-thru at Botany Bay Business Park in Chorley is open Monday to Saturday, 5.30am to 9pm and Sundays from 7am to 8am | Costa Coffee

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday, 5.30am to 9pm and Sundays from 7am to 8am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Click and Collect and delivery services are also available from the Botany Bay branch.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

What’s next for Botany Bay?

Business park owners and developers FI Real Estate Management said a further three tenants are in the final legal stages after agreeing to take on units within Blocks C & D, as the current phase of the development reaches 45% occupancy.

You can read more about the plans for Botany Bay Business Park here.

Related topics:Chorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice