New Chorley micro brewery is a real family affair

Ben’s Brewery sprung up from an idea at the turn of the year to a business that has really got off the ground and looking to a bright future.

Just over a couple of months ago the brewery didn’t even exist.

But now, in a short space of time. part of a warehouse has been transformed into a brewery complete with a bar area and cold store for storing for casks of beer.

And five different types of craft ale have been created from the premises at Yarrow Business Centre, Yarrow Road, Chorley.

The brews are: The Duke bitter; Blighty IPA; The Light Brigade pale ale; Proper Grafter stout; Chorley Brown Ale.

Three generations of the Haydock family - grandfather, father and grandson - are all involved in the business.

Ben Haydock, 44, is the owner, ably supported by his son Keith, 19, and father Keith senior, 73.

Bolton-born Ben and his son live in Adlington, while Keith senior, who originates from Aspull, lives in Buckshaw Village.

A special launch day for Ben’s Brewery took place at The Cardwell Arms, Chorley Road, Adlington.

It incorporated a fundraiser for local charity Inspire Youth Zone.

Guests included Bolton Wanderers legends John Mcginlay and David Lee.

The brewery wrote on its Facebook page after the event:

“Well what can I say yesterday was an amazing day with everyone having a good time and a VERY good drink.

“We’ve received lots of great feedback the vast majority of it very positive.

“Thank you to everyone who came and helped make it a great day.