The premises at 292 Garstang Road will shut for the last time on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

It is one of 23 NatWest branches to close this year, on top of the 43 closures the bank announced last October.

Why are they doing this?

The Natwest in Fulwood

Explaining the decision, NatWest said: “With the ease of mobile and online banking fewer people are coming into the bank. This means we’ve had to make some tough choices about which can stay open.”

What are the figures?

In Fulwood, comparing January 2019 and January 2022, counter transactions for personal customers has decreased by 61 per cent.

In 2021 68 per cent of personal customers using the branch also chose to use the NatWest online banking or mobile app.

The branch was used by four personal customers on a regular basis in 2021.

It was used by 123 business customers on a regular basis in 2021.

Where is the nearest branch?

The nearest alternative NatWest branch is in Fishergate, Preston.

Any customer who would like extra support is asked to contact Customer Support Specialists on 0131 380 6528.

What about the building?

Although it is not clear who will take over the premises, the NatWest has already applied to Preston Council to remove the fascia signage, ATM and night safe plate, which will be filled in to match exterior finishes.

No works are proposed to the existing perimeter wall.